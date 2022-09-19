governance ZIL (GZIL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,372.00

governance ZIL (GZIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. governance ZIL has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and $9,372.00 worth of governance ZIL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One governance ZIL coin can now be purchased for about $10.25 or 0.00052639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, governance ZIL has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

governance ZIL Coin Profile

governance ZIL’s official website is www.zilliqa.com/staking. governance ZIL’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for governance ZIL is blog.zilliqa.com/non-custodial-staking-to-release-on-the-zilliqa-mainnet-on-14-october-70d3a41097cb. The Reddit community for governance ZIL is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “gZIL is essentially a governance token, which empowers long-term token holders and frequent engagers to become a decision-maker in the Zilliqa ecosystem. This can be compared to a DAO- like structure where gZIL holders can vote and make decisions on community and partner projects powered by $ZIL.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as governance ZIL directly using U.S. dollars.

