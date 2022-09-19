Govi Hits One Day Volume of $382,770.00 (GOVI)

Govi (GOVI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Govi has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Govi has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $382,770.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Govi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Govi alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00117703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00870102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Govi Profile

Govi’s genesis date was December 23rd, 2020. Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,810,146 coins. The official website for Govi is www.cvi.finance. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Govi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Govi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Govi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Govi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.