Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 114,589 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,589 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.33% of AZEK worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AZEK by 717.9% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in AZEK by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $55,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. Wedbush lowered shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $17.96 on Monday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

