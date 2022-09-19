Gradient Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 144,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock opened at $36.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 154.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on INVH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

