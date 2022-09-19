Gradient Investments LLC Has $2.72 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $24.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

