Gradient Investments LLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 710.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $414.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $418.99 and its 200-day moving average is $432.12.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

