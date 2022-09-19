Gradient Investments LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,271 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock opened at $153.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.68. The company has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

