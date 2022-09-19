Gradient Investments LLC Has $9.56 Million Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,374 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $9,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.
Insider Transactions at Snap
Snap Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of SNAP opened at $11.30 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Featured Articles
