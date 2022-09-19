Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 36,901 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Sensata Technologies worth $10,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ST. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $40.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average is $45.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

