Gradient Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 154,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 124.5% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 412,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 228,663 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 19.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 279,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 45,675 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 509.9% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 203,875 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 21.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 219.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 126,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 86,607 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Stock Performance

PAPR stock opened at $27.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $29.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.