Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 57,833 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 320,749 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 57,833 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $11,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $36.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.