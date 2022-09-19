Gradient Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 304,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,944,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 9.89% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAPR. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 391.2% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,207 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the first quarter worth $374,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the first quarter worth $245,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the first quarter worth $486,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Performance

IAPR opened at $22.64 on Monday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58.

