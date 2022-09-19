Gradient Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Rating) by 96,549.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,372 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,423,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 106.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 82.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $298,000.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:NURE opened at $32.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $27.25.

