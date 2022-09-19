Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,176,000 after buying an additional 2,300,878 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after buying an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,555,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,254,000 after buying an additional 416,953 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,384,000 after buying an additional 6,025,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after buying an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.80. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

