Gradient Investments LLC Sells 556,232 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556,232 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 19.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 101.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 17,774 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCE opened at $23.25 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $26.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.36.

