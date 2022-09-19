Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,160 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $93.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $388.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

