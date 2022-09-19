Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Director Buys $55,615.00 in Stock

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $556.15 per share, with a total value of $55,615.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Graham Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $553.29 on Monday. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $533.77 and a 12-month high of $675.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $577.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $587.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $933.30 million during the quarter.

Graham Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Trading of Graham

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 246.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

