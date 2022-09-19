Grandview Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.7% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $131.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $126.17 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $328.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

