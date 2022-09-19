Graviton Price Tops $0.0214 (GRAV)

Graviton (GRAV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Graviton coin can now be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Graviton has a market cap of $20.84 million and $18,430.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Graviton has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graviton alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000088 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Graviton

GRAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Graviton

According to CryptoCompare, “Graviton is an advanced crypto currency based on Bitcoin focused on delivering innovative decentralized applications that use the blockchain and the peer to peer network in new ways. Graviton is a pure Proof-of-Stake coin that was mined over the course of several days during the Proof-of-Work mining phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.