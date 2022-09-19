Green Climate World (WGC) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week

Green Climate World (WGC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last week, Green Climate World has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Green Climate World has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $211,812.00 worth of Green Climate World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Green Climate World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001655 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Green Climate World Profile

Green Climate World’s genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Green Climate World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,735,989 coins. The Reddit community for Green Climate World is https://reddit.com/r/GreenClimateWorld. Green Climate World’s official website is greenclimate.io. Green Climate World’s official Twitter account is @WeGen_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Green Climate World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Green Climate world is a project aiming to improve the life on our planet.The core of the project is the WGC Token. The WGC token is a blockchain based cryptocurrency and also a ledger. All logs will be secure on the blockchain with no possibility for any kind of tempering or erasing by anyone.The main goal of Green Climate world is recording atmospheric data to their blockchain and planting trees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Green Climate World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Green Climate World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Green Climate World using one of the exchanges listed above.

