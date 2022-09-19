Greenspring Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $93.21 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.96 and a one year high of $105.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day moving average is $89.62. The company has a market capitalization of $388.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Get Rating

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

