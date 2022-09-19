Gridcoin Hits Market Cap of $2.43 Million (GRC)

Gridcoin (GRC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 19th. During the last week, Gridcoin has traded 47.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gridcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gridcoin has a market cap of $2.43 million and $27,103.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Gridcoin Profile

Gridcoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 446,674,705 coins and its circulating supply is 416,021,673 coins. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

Buying and Selling Gridcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gridcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gridcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

