Grimm (GRIMM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $23.00

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 83.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. Grimm has a market capitalization of $12,180.30 and approximately $23.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grimm has traded down 83.7% against the dollar. One Grimm coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00117703 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,300.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002323 BTC.
Grimm Profile
Grimm (GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com.
Grimm Coin Trading
