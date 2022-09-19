Grin Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $7.20 million and $156,699.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0733 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,537.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00023821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00155481 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00270590 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.53 or 0.00719278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.14 or 0.00573951 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00253342 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

