GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSIT opened at $2.88 on Friday. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSI Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

