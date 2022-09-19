Guider Market Capitalization Tops $2,956.79 (GDR)

Guider (GDR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last seven days, Guider has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar. Guider has a market cap of $2,956.79 and approximately $4.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Guider alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,457.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00058821 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010465 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00065177 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider (GDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guider

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.