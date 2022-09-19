Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Position Lessened by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 774,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,579 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $54,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,376,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,239,000 after acquiring an additional 342,391 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 14.6% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,491,000 after acquiring an additional 286,750 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 17.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,391,000 after acquiring an additional 253,401 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $21,836,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,530,000 after acquiring an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWRE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $85,269.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,821.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,298 shares of company stock worth $464,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $64.72 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $128.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average is $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

