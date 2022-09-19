Gulden Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $310.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00024408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00272266 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001053 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002525 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031946 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gulden’s official website is www.gulden.com. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

