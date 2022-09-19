GXChain (GXC) Market Cap Achieves $44.02 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00003062 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $44.02 million and $3,167.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007690 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00015252 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00012416 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00013064 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

