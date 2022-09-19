GYSR Price Down 25.1% Over Last 7 Days (GYSR)

GYSR (GYSR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, GYSR has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GYSR coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GYSR has a total market cap of $821,261.69 and approximately $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00118402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00858363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GYSR Profile

GYSR’s official website is gysr.io. The official message board for GYSR is medium.com/gysr. GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io.

GYSR Coin Trading

