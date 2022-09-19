Hacken Token Market Capitalization Tops $7.75 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (HAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $7.75 million and approximately $406,310.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00117764 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002342 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.00874137 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Hacken Token Coin Profile
Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub.
Buying and Selling Hacken Token
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars.
