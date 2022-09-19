Hamster (HAM) Market Capitalization Tops $4.28 Million

Hamster (HAM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hamster has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and $213,120.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hamster alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00118945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00871033 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s launch date was September 5th, 2021. Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hamster’s official website is coinhamster.io.

Hamster Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Token is a de-centralized meme token which was created on BSC Network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.