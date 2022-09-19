Handshake (HNS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $101,490.00

Handshake (HNS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.0445 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $23.53 million and approximately $101,490.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,710.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00024704 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00154234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00273641 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.35 or 0.00739446 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.83 or 0.00581678 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005355 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 529,230,257 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake.

Handshake Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

