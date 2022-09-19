Handy Price Hits $0.0476 on Top Exchanges (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 19th. During the last week, Handy has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0476 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. Handy has a market capitalization of $27.40 million and $384,038.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Handy Coin Profile

Handy launched on October 16th, 2020. Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,972,125 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io. Handy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Handy

According to CryptoCompare, “Handy is a prediction game platform that anyone can enjoy. It provides various game contents and plans to add more content such as predicting stock price, e-sports and sports matches.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

