Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.7% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.0% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 119,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PEP opened at $166.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.50. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.