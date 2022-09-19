Harvest Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.19 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 19th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $26.22 million and $9.19 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $38.49 or 0.00204914 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00115717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005324 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.73 or 0.00893022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 coins and its circulating supply is 681,175 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

