Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Acquires £150.65 in Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) insider Katerina Patmore purchased 115 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £150.65 ($182.03).

Katerina Patmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Katerina Patmore purchased 94 shares of Harworth Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 160 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £150.40 ($181.73).

Harworth Group Trading Down 1.5 %

LON:HWG opened at GBX 128 ($1.55) on Monday. Harworth Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 125 ($1.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 193.30 ($2.34). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 149.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of £413.44 million and a P/E ratio of 355.56.

Harworth Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 0.40 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.09%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.54) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

