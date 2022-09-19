HashBX Trading Down 9.7% This Week (HBX)

HashBX (HBX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. HashBX has a market capitalization of $357,846.97 and approximately $910.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HashBX has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One HashBX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005120 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,537.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00058072 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010421 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00062926 BTC.

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

