Hashgard (GARD) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Hashgard (GARD) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Hashgard coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hashgard has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Hashgard has a market cap of $326,932.20 and $9,875.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hashgard

Hashgard launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hashgard Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

