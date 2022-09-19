Hathor Price Reaches $0.0923 on Major Exchanges (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0923 or 0.00000474 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hathor has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hathor has a market cap of $21.85 million and $451,244.00 worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00119340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.51 or 0.00859750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor was first traded on August 27th, 2018. Hathor’s total supply is 912,618,928 coins and its circulating supply is 236,673,928 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hathor

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor Labs, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, was created to support the development and the launch Hathor platform, which will be open-source, publicly available, and community driven.Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

