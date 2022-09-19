Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading Down 17% This Week

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 19th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.98 million and approximately $139,955.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00002413 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,831.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00024587 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00155335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00272761 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.77 or 0.00736894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.63 or 0.00582173 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,565,371 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD.Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

