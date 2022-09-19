Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HWBK opened at $23.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $160.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 28.79%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

