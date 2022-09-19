Head to Head Contrast: Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) vs. Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI)

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) and Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Legacy Education Alliance has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nerdy has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and Nerdy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Education Alliance -123.98% N/A -175.27% Nerdy -7.34% -52.87% -22.89%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A Nerdy 0 2 5 0 2.71

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Legacy Education Alliance and Nerdy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Nerdy has a consensus target price of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 137.13%. Given Nerdy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nerdy is more favorable than Legacy Education Alliance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.3% of Nerdy shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of Nerdy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and Nerdy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Education Alliance $7.71 million 0.79 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A Nerdy $140.66 million 2.81 -$27.33 million ($0.17) -14.47

Legacy Education Alliance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nerdy.

Summary

Nerdy beats Legacy Education Alliance on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy brand. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic training classes, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

