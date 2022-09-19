Head-To-Head Review: Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (CPMV) & Its Rivals

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Rating) is one of 270 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Mosaic ImmunoEngineering to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 81.0% of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -1,070.34% Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Competitors -4,225.43% -197.41% -33.82%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A -$3.68 million -1.96 Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Competitors $754.48 million $143.11 million 4.61

This table compares Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mosaic ImmunoEngineering 0 0 0 0 N/A Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Competitors 686 3573 10319 152 2.67

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 89.05%. Given Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s rivals have a beta of 0.69, indicating that their average share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering rivals beat Mosaic ImmunoEngineering on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Company Profile

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. It offers MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in mice, dogs, and humans. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Novato, California.

