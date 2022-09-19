Hedget 1-Day Volume Tops $170,654.00 (HGET)

Hedget (HGET) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $827,223.40 and $170,654.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedget has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00119173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.55 or 0.00861446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hedget launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

