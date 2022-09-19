HEdpAY Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $9.16 Million (HDP.Ñ„)

HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. HEdpAY has a market capitalization of $9.16 million and $11,550.00 worth of HEdpAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HEdpAY has traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar. One HEdpAY coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00117513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00881079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

HEdpAY Coin Profile

HEdpAY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,500,000 coins. HEdpAY’s official Twitter account is @MyHEdpAY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEdpAY is https://reddit.com/r/HEdpAY.

Buying and Selling HEdpAY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEdpAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEdpAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEdpAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

