HEdpAY Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $9.16 Million (HDP.Ñ„)

HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. HEdpAY has a market capitalization of $9.16 million and $11,550.00 worth of HEdpAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HEdpAY has traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar. One HEdpAY coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00117513 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002354 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00881079 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
HEdpAY Coin Profile
HEdpAY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,500,000 coins. HEdpAY’s official Twitter account is @MyHEdpAY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEdpAY is https://reddit.com/r/HEdpAY.
Buying and Selling HEdpAY
