Helium (HNT) Price Hits $4.73 on Major Exchanges

Helium (HNT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Helium has a market capitalization of $597.90 million and approximately $42.55 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be bought for approximately $4.73 or 0.00024277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00119257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.44 or 0.00860075 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,506,980 coins. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Helium

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed).There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices.All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed.”

