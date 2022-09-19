Helix Trading 41.7% Lower Over Last Week (HLIX)

Helix (HLIX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last week, Helix has traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar. Helix has a market cap of $3,928.17 and $3.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00159219 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000160 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
About Helix
Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 40,224,253 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
