Helmet.insure (HELMET) One Day Volume Tops $41,434.00

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $465,687.73 and approximately $41,434.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00117703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00870102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,811,200 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure.

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

