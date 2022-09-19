HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Hits $0.0062 on Major Exchanges

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $10,795.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io.

HEROcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

